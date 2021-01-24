Miami Valley’s Winter Restaurant Week kicks-off

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Starting Sunday through January 31st, over 25 local restaurants are showcasing their best menu options at reduced prices. However, this is the first Restaurant Week during a pandemic so things may be a little different.

“The restaurants before covid hit were all about health and safety and nothing has changed, they’ve just added a few things in,” said Miami Valley Restaurant Association Executive Director Amy Zahora.

Plexiglass barriers, face coverings and social distancing will be new additions to Miami Valley’s Restaurant Week. Normally restaurants welcome large crowds but this year in order to enforce social distancing measures, reservations are key to dining safety.

“The difference we’ll probably see in Restaurant Week is that we won’t see the influx of walk-ins, it’s more reservation based which is nice because it doesn’t get crowded at all, everyone has their set time,” said Roost Modern Italian Executive Chef & Owner Dana Downs.

The Oregon District’s Roost Modern Italian say they’ve had a huge community support to stay afloat financially during the pandemic, but this Restaurant Week they’re looking to expand their family.

“The thing with Restaurant Week that I focus on is trying to get new faces in the door and new names on the phone when they call for a to-go order,” said Downs. “So, you’ll be able to enjoy Restaurant Week from the safety of your home.”

The Miami Valley’s Restaurant Week happens twice a year and the funds made go back into the small businesses and partially donated to local charities. Zahora says a dollar from each meal sold goes towards the charity chosen.

