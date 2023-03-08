DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Back in 2014, Facebook angered a lot of its users when they decided to move Messenger out of the Facebook app and onto its own app.

This meant that you needed to download a separate app on your phone if you wanted to direct message someone.

Now, nearly a decade later, Facebook employees appear to be changing their minds. New reports say that Messenger will be added back into the Facebook app.

One theory as to why Facebook is doing this is to better compete with TikTok, which offers its own messaging feature right there in the app.

No timeline has been given, but Facebook said it will be testing this soon.