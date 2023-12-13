DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A group of medical students at Wright State University are using their backgrounds to support local Spanish-speaking communities.

Students with the Latino Medical Student Association are hosting monthly, Spanish-speaking wellness clinics. The group has identified that language barriers keep many from seeing a doctor.

“I noticed that as a child, when I was going to visit with my mom and she would like have me tag along with her so I could translate for her and interpret for her,” said Fola Sade Fayiga, Wright State medical student.

This common experience in the Latino community ignited a passion in Fola Sade. Now, as a medical student, she is creating a new culture around healthcare alongside her peers.

“My whole purpose of become a physician was to help people like me or my community,” said Marcelo Costa, Vice President of the Latino Medical Student Association.

Costa says he often sees himself in the people that come to the free clinics, which have been running since October. The program has already helped nearly 400 people at the last three events. These events only run for about three hours at a time.

“Many times, when you ask them, when was the last time you saw a physician? Most of the time, they don’t even remember,” said Victor Avella Mosqueda, President of Latino Medical Student Association.

These monthly clinics are holistic, offering preventive health screenings, OB-GYN services, eye exams, vaccinations and mental health resources.

Victor says he sees people he has helped implement changes into their lives, with positive results.

“During our last clinic, we were able to see patients that were coming for the second time. With all those values lower already, just by the fact that they changed their lifestyle,” said Mosqueda.

The clinic will be on a pause for January but will return for Feb. through April.