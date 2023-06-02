DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In the mood for something salty and sweet? A new food hack trend recently discovered may be what you choose.

Users on TikTok are taking two McDonald’s hash browns and spreading a McDonald’s McFlurry between the two potato patties.

A user by the name of Kelly Arvan was the first person believed to have tried the new viral trend. Arvan says she had a craving for both ice cream and hash browns one evening. She decided she should put them together.

Since the post by Arvan, other TikTok users have began to get on the trend to try it out for themselves. As of this time, the reviews seem pretty positive.