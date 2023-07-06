DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Golden Arches are heading into the wedding industry.

Some McDonald’s locations outside of the U.S. are rolling out a catering menu to help people planning weddings on a budget.

The fast-food chain is now offering a deal for couples who would like them to cater their special day. It includes 100 chicken sandwiches and 100 packs of four-piece chicken nuggets for $200.

However, this does not mean you can get married in a McDonald’s — Only that they will bring the food to your venue.

As of right now, the wedding special is only available in Indonesia.