DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The holiday season is filled with lots of fun events and time off from work, but it can also cause some headaches along the way.

The holiday season can be the best time for many, but also the most stressful. From trying to make Christmas special for the kids to missing loved ones to finding that perfect gift.

The good news is there are lots of ways of handling all the stress that comes with the holidays.

Holiday events are joyful times to spend with others, but it comes obligations such as planning, preparing, and also attending various social settings.

“How will I feel if I attend the event? How will I feel if I don’t attend the event?” said Dr. Danielle Hadeed de Silva, from the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at Purdue Global.

Dr. Hadeed de Silva says asking those questions helps you navigate where you spend your time and energy during the busy holiday season.

“I would also recommend using some sort of tracking system so that you can know what time you’ve allocated to certain events and decide if you have additional time to allocate to others,” Dr. Hadeed de Silva said.

According to the American Psychology Association, 58% of adults surveyed said spending too much money or not having enough is the top cause of holiday stress. Trying to find the right gifts and missing loved ones are also leading causes of holiday stress.

Dr. Hadeed de Silva says self-care is critical to handling the holiday season.

“It could be time to exercise. It could be time to take a nap. It could be taking along a long luxurious, but it could be listening to holiday music or watching your favorite holiday movie,” she explains.

It’s also important to make the most of your time off from work.

It’s easy to think about all the items on your to-do list at work that need finished before the year is up. But it’s more important to enjoy the time away in order to do your best when you come back to work.

The first thing to do is not put any pressure on getting a lot accomplished while off work, due to the busyness of the season. Instead, focus on mental relaxers like hobbies, going for a walk, and not thinking about work in any way.

“This often looks like really psychologically detaching from work, thinking about things other than work. Enjoying hobbies,” said Kate Zipay, assistant professor at the Daniels School of Business at Purdue University.

Zipay says it could also be a good time for reflection before the new year.

“This is a good time to reflect on what you want to experience for the next year, how you want to orient yourself to your work or your non-work life,” Zipay said. “Come back to work with a different perspective or frame on how you’re going to approach things.”

Zipay also encourages employers to look at and consider outside work hour celebrations for the holidays to see if they truly help their workers’ mental health or simply add to their stress.