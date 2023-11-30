DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man who spent eight years in prison has turned his life around and is now giving back to others.

Victor Henderson is thriving as a barber at Premium Cuts on Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn, but that wasn’t always the case. Seventeen years ago, he was convicted of a crime.

“When I was young. I felt like I knew it all, thought I had it all. But in reality, I was going in the wrong direction,” says Henderson. “Back in 2006 I was incarcerated for aggravated robbery.”

On November 29, 2014, he was released from prison. After spending time behind bars, he found his purpose and decided to change.

“Even though I did all that time, and I was convicted of a crime, I am not my crime. I am not what I once was. I just want to give back,” states Henderson.

To celebrate his life and his freedom, he filled 100 bags with snacks, hygiene products, and essentials to hand them out to strangers and people on the streets.

He delivered the blessing bags to different parts of the Miami Valley on Wednesday.

“I want people to know you can change. I want people to know that because you make a mistake, it’s not the end of the world. I want people to know that you do have a choice to change,” says Henderson. “This is something I take pride in. No matter if it’s helping one person or a thousand people, I’m going to forever do that.”

Henderson says he’s looking to do something like this every year but also expand his outreach in other ways with other free giveaways.