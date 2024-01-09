DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner has released the identification of the man killed in a crash in Harrison Twp. last weekend.

The coroner pronounced Merten Davis, 76, dead on Jan. 6 at Miami Valley Hospital. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.

According to preliminary investigations, Davis was traveling westbound on Needmore Road near Wadsworth Road in his Subaru Outback around 9 a.m. He went left of center, entered eastbound lanes of travel and struck a utility pole. He was transported to MVH where he later died.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.