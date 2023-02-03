DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of killing a Richmond police officer is no longer planning to represent himself in court.

Court records now show attorneys for Phillip Lee. Lee is charged with shooting Officer Seara Burton during a traffic stop in August 2022. Officer Burton later died from her injuries in September 2022.

Lee was scheduled to have a pre-trial conference with his jury trial set for March 7.

Court records show that both of those have been canceled, and a hearing date is yet to be determined.