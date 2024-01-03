DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Less than a month after pleading not guilty by reason of insanity, the man accused of setting off fireworks that caused a deadly fire has changed his plea.

Court records show Anthony W. Luker Jr., 24, changed his plea from not guilty by reason of insanity to no contest for a felony reckless homicide charge.

Luker is accused of setting off fireworks that started a fire in a trailer in New Paris last September. The fire killed 75-year-old Kenneth Doolin.

Following the incident, Luker fled and was later caught in Wayne County, Indiana.

He is charged with reckless homicide, having weapons while under disability and grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordinance and faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 17.