DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Attorneys for the man accused of causing a deadly school bus crash in Clark County last August have filed a motion to dismiss charges against him.

They argue the charges against Hermanio Joseph are “not appropriate” based on the evidence.

Authorities say during the incident, Joseph was driving a vehicle that cross the center line and hit a school bus. 11-year-old Aiden Clark died in the crash.

Joseph is charged with involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

A judge has not yet ruled on the motion.