DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — This was an important year for Ohio’s economy, with major projects announced that will impact the state for years to come.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said 2022 was one of the best years in terms of growth for our state.

Billions of dollars’ worth of investments have been announced throughout the year, like the massive Intel project. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said that the state is just getting started.

According to Husted, the state has focused on talent, production and innovation which starts with schools like Wright State University and the University of Dayton.

Husted said in 2023, administration will increase talent produced by the state colleges and universities and further develops projects announced in 2022.

Graduates from those schools, and many other area colleges, will have increased job opportunities in the near future.

In addition to the Intel project, Honda is increasing production across the state. Between those and the upcoming battery plant in Sidney, Husted projects thousands of new jobs will be available soon.

Husted predicts that the new Intel semi-conductor plant near Columbus will be one of the largest boosts for the economy in the near future.