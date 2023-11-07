DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wal-Mart in Beavercreek is closed Tuesday, Nov. 7 following a fire.

Customers and employees were told to evacuate after the fire started around 6 p.m. Monday night.

Beavercreek 911 responded to a call about a fire in the Beavercreek Wal-Mart, located at 3660 Pentagon Blvd. The 911 caller reported the fire was in the back of the store.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found flames and smoke in one of the craft section displays.

“The fire department responded very quickly, and the fire was contained by the sprinkler system inside Wal-Mart and subsequently the fire department put that out pretty quickly,” said Scott Molnar, Beavercreek police department.

Molnar says the initial investigation leads them to believe the cause is arson.

“We do have some video evidence that indicates that two African Americans, two or three African American individuals were right by the display, went up in flames,” said Molnar.

After everyone was out of the store, employees blocked off the entrance with caution tape.

The store has since been, and remains, closed. There were no injuries reported from the fire.

Wal-Mart officials say the store is expected to reopen Wednesday morning. In the meantime, the Wal-Mart pharmacy is offering curbside pickup.

Beavercreek police say if anyone has any information about this incident, they should call local authorities.