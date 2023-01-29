DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People from across the Dayton area are reacting following the release of the graphic footage showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols.

Area resident Jamal Green reacted to the video of Tyre Nichols being severely beaten, and later dying by the hands of five Memphis police officers.

“When I initially watched the video, it looked like a gang mentality. They held a gentleman and punched him. He cocked his fist all the way back, so it’s like gang mentality to me,” Green tells 2 NEWS.

The footage was just released Friday night by Memphis Police and the situation is gaining national attention, including attention from President Biden, calling for police reform.

In the Miami Valley, Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal, released a statement saying:

“It is beyond my understanding and comprehension that someone in my profession could be responsible for such vile and ugly behavior.”

Green says unjust treatment of black men is all too common in today’s society.

“I think no matter where we are in America, there’s a possibility of being a black man and being unfairly, arrested or being harassed, so it’s not about locality,” Green said. “It’s about being black in America and how we need to change America and how we need reform with the police. We need police to treat blacks better in our actual residences and we need competent police as well.”

The biggest difference this time with the death of a black person at the hands of police is the fact that it was black officers involved, something Barbershop Owner Shaun Wilson says doesn’t matter.

“I’m just sick of it, period. I don’t care if it’s black on black, black on white, white on black, I’m just tired of it happening, because at the end of the day, they’re supposed to uphold the law. We’re supposed to follow it, but they’re not doing it, so what do you expect?” Shaun Wilson, owner of Deeez Cuttz barbershop said.

Though this situation has left many people all over the country upset, the family of Tyre Nichols says they really just want peace and not any type of uproar as justice is reached.