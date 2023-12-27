DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Following the announcement of a grant to support safer driving, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has reported numbers on traffic incidents across the state.

More than $23 million was just awarded by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) to agencies across the Miami Valley to promote driver safety and prevent crashes.

In Montgomery County, Dayton police, Miami Township police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Trotwood police, and the Miami Valley Hospital were among the grant recipients.

The primary focus of the grant is educational programming, something OTSO says is key in promoting driver safety especially during the holidays.

“When people are more aware about the consequences of unsafe behavior. You know, I can get more than just a ticket for this unsafe behavior,” said Judy Converse, public information officer for OTSO.

In 2023, state troopers reported more than 90,000 crashes where speeding, distraction, impairment or not wearing a seatbelt was a factor.

Of those crashes, OSP reported:

8,685 distracted driving related crashes

10,357 OVI related crashes

26,598 speed related crashes

46,252 no seat belt related crashes

“It’s almost become a societal issue that we’ve seen such a change in how driving has gotten so much worse the last few years,” said Chief Deputy Matt Haines, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The traffic safety office reported fatal crashes down by 3% in the state compared to last year. Driver education, the office says, is key to continue driving that number down.

“So, we believe education and, you know, traffic safety, education really does save lives,” said Converse.

In Montgomery County, officers say that in 2023, they saw an increase in reckless and distracted driving. Problem areas included the construction zones on I-75 near Harrison Township.

“And it’s not just a matter of twice as many crashes, which in of itself is really bad. It’s also the severity of those crashes,” said Haines.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) says drivers need to be aware of these avoidable risks, and also consider the safety of law enforcement.

“If you see this flashing lights, actually move over if you can. And if you can’t move over, you might slow down,” said Sergeant Ryan Purpura, OSHP.

Motorists are asked by OSHP to report dangerous or impaired driving while on roadways by calling #677 to speak with troopers.