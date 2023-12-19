DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities and family members are seeking information on a shooting that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old nearly two weeks ago.

Police responded to a call at a home on Crown Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. Upon arrival, officers found Mi’King Taylor with a gunshot wound. Shortly after, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Taylor’s family told 2 NEWS they’re looking for closure as they prepare for the holidays without him, saying peace is not possible until they have answers.

His mother Michaele Taylor was working when she received the call about her son.

“I actually got a call from our youngest son. And I was devastated, terrified for my little one,” said Taylor.

Nearly two weeks after the incident, the family has a message for the community.

“Come forward give Mi’King’s family peace. I, I just want justice for my son. He did not deserve this at all. He was not a bad kid,” said Taylor.

She also warns other parents to keep a close eye on their children.

“Parents, get a hold of your teenagers, go to those phones, monitor everything, because you never know what your kids are doing behind your back,” said Taylor.

Trotwood Police say the case remains under investigation.