DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced his decision to veto House Bill 68, stating decisions on transgender youth health should not be made by government.

The bill was designed to ban all transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming care. It would also have banned transgender girls from participating in sports.

DeWine stated his decision puts the power back in the hands of family members and medical care providers.

“Were House Bill 68 were to be become law, Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows better what is medically best for a child than the two people who love that child the most… the parents,” said DeWine.

DeWine says he spent the last few weeks traveling to different hospitals and listening to doctors as well as families when it comes to gender affirming care. Still, his decision surprised many.

“I think everybody is really happy and surprised,” said Rick Flynn, executive director of the Greater Dayton LGBT Center.

Flynn says the early reactions from the transgender community have been positive but there’s still work that needs to be done when it comes to informing the public.

“As long as we keep getting out there and keep showing who we are, we are just regular beings like anybody else. I think that chips away at the bigotry and the fear,” said Flynn.

Other local organizations like Public Health Dayton and Montgomery Conty say that, following the veto announcement, they want to make sure everyone knows that resources are available to youth and their parents looking for information about care.

“So having a place where youth can connect with one another gets their questions answered, also get parents gets their questions answered, that is something that we are focused on,” said Dan Suffoletto, Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health Manager.

DeWine did not focus much on the banning of transgender girls in female sports part of the bill, and says he was mainly concerned with the first part of the bill on gender-affirming care.

He believes that aspect of the bill affects more youth across the state.