GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — While businesses across every industry are in dire need of workers, the paramedic workforce is especially thin right now.

Spirit EMS in Greenville has struggled due to the shortage but got creative with finding a solution. That sent the company to another continent to find the employees it needs.

After partnering with an EMS recruiting firm, three Aussies are now Greenville residents, moving around the world to help address the emergency workforce shortage.

“You have numerous facilities that are waiting 6, 8, 10, 12 hours to move patients to more definitive care. With the addition of these three it will allow us to deliver more endless care to other outlying facilities we might not have been able to help or reach,” said Brian Brown, Spirit EMS operations manager.

Spirit EMS is the second EMS organization in the USA to use a work visa program, bringing trainees from Australia to fill the critical need for qualified employees.

“It’s willing to take a giant leap of faith, and we decided to do that. We are anxious about the opportunity. It’s been a good fit, it’s been a good fit because it is an EMS provider from Australia who is very dedicated to finding us the right people,” said Brian Hathaway, Spirit EMS president and CEO.

The trainees told 2 NEWS that Australia has the opposite problem to the United States; there are a lot of workers but not enough jobs.

“Part of what brought me to becoming a paramedic is when I didn’t have anyone there for me when I needed them the most. Being able to show that kind of compassion to someone is really appealing. But also, being in America in a new place is quite exciting,” said Pheonix Justice Waters, Spirit EMS trainee.

Spirit EMS shared with 2 NEWS three more trainees could be joining the team in the new year.

Once they complete their training, the trainees will respond to emergency calls and more.