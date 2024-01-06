DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Today marks the three year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
On Jan. 6, 2021, the nation watched as hundreds of people stormed the Capitol on live TV. In the time since then, dozens have been convicted for being a part of the riots, leading to the largest criminal investigation in American history.
Individuals from across America participated in the riots, including a few who reside in the Miami Valley.
These are the local connections to an unprecedented day in American history, including who they are and where they are now.
Therese Borgerding
Arrested on July 28, 2021 in Dayton.
Charges:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
- Parade, Demonstrate or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings
Donovan Ray Crowl
Arrested on Jan. 18, 2021 in the Ohio Southern District. Indicted on Jan. 27, 2021.
Charges:
- Conspiracy
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting
- Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Tampering with Documents or Proceedings
Robert & Steven Hanna
This pair of brothers was arrested on July 18, 2023 in Dayton.
Charges:
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building or Grounds
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Dean Harshman
Arrested on July 31, 2023.
Charges:
- Obstructing or Impeding an Official Proceeding
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Timothy Allen Hart
Arrested on July 30, 2021 in Huber Heights. Indicted on July 8, 2021.
Charges:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
- Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder
- Obstruction of An Official Proceeding Aiding and Abetting
Jared Kastner
Arrested on Dec. 8, 2021 in Beavercreek.
Charges:
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Terry Lynn Lindsey
Arrested on Feb. 17, 2021 in Ohio. Pleaded guilty on April 5, 2022. Sentenced to five months in jail, 36 months probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.
Charges:
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Kenneth Massie
Arrested on Feb. 8, 2022 in Dayton. Pleaded guilty to the fourth count, other three dismissed. Agreed to pay $500 restitution.
Charges:
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
David Mehaffie
Arrested Aug. 12, 2021 in Dayton. Found guilty on Sept. 13, 2022 on four offenses. Sentenced to 14 months in prison on Feb. 24, 2023.
Charges:
- Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers and Aiding and Abetting
- Interfering with a Law Enforcement Officer during a Civil Disorder
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
Walter Messer
Arrested on July 28, 2021 in Dayton.
Charges:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
- Parade, Demonstrate or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings
Brandon and Stephanie Miller
This couple was arrested on March 12, 2021 in Bradford. Sentenced on Dec. 15, 2021 to 20 days in jail, 60 hours of community service and a $500 fine.
Charges:
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing In a Capitol Building
Bennie and Sandra Parker
This couple was arrested on Feb. 18, 2021 in Ohio’s Northern District. On March, 20, 2023, Bennie Parker was found guilty of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding.
Sandra was found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties; destruction of government property and aiding and abetting. Both were sentenced to 5 years probation.
Charges:
- Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting
- Conspiracy to Prevent an Officer from Discharging Any Duties
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting (Sandra only)
- Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting (Sandra only)
Jessica Watkins
Arrested on Jan. 18, 2021 in Dayton. Found guilty and sentenced to 8 years in prison on May 26, 2023.
Charges:
- Seditious Conspiracy
- Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting
- Conspiracy to Prevent an Officer from Discharging Any Duties
- Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting
- Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting