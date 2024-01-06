DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Today marks the three year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

On Jan. 6, 2021, the nation watched as hundreds of people stormed the Capitol on live TV. In the time since then, dozens have been convicted for being a part of the riots, leading to the largest criminal investigation in American history.

Individuals from across America participated in the riots, including a few who reside in the Miami Valley.

These are the local connections to an unprecedented day in American history, including who they are and where they are now.

Therese Borgerding

Arrested on July 28, 2021 in Dayton.

Charges:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Parade, Demonstrate or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings

Donovan Ray Crowl

Arrested on Jan. 18, 2021 in the Ohio Southern District. Indicted on Jan. 27, 2021.

Charges:

Conspiracy

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Tampering with Documents or Proceedings

Robert & Steven Hanna

This pair of brothers was arrested on July 18, 2023 in Dayton.

Charges:

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building or Grounds

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Dean Harshman

Arrested on July 31, 2023.

Charges:

Obstructing or Impeding an Official Proceeding

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Timothy Allen Hart

Arrested on July 30, 2021 in Huber Heights. Indicted on July 8, 2021.

Charges:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder

Obstruction of An Official Proceeding Aiding and Abetting

Jared Kastner

Arrested on Dec. 8, 2021 in Beavercreek.

Charges:

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Terry Lynn Lindsey

Arrested on Feb. 17, 2021 in Ohio. Pleaded guilty on April 5, 2022. Sentenced to five months in jail, 36 months probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

Charges:

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Kenneth Massie

Arrested on Feb. 8, 2022 in Dayton. Pleaded guilty to the fourth count, other three dismissed. Agreed to pay $500 restitution.

Charges:

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

David Mehaffie

Arrested Aug. 12, 2021 in Dayton. Found guilty on Sept. 13, 2022 on four offenses. Sentenced to 14 months in prison on Feb. 24, 2023.

Charges:

Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers and Aiding and Abetting

Interfering with a Law Enforcement Officer during a Civil Disorder

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Walter Messer

Arrested on July 28, 2021 in Dayton.

Charges:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Parade, Demonstrate or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings

Brandon and Stephanie Miller

This couple was arrested on March 12, 2021 in Bradford. Sentenced on Dec. 15, 2021 to 20 days in jail, 60 hours of community service and a $500 fine.

Charges:

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing In a Capitol Building

Bennie and Sandra Parker

This couple was arrested on Feb. 18, 2021 in Ohio’s Northern District. On March, 20, 2023, Bennie Parker was found guilty of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding.

Sandra was found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties; destruction of government property and aiding and abetting. Both were sentenced to 5 years probation.

Charges:

Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Conspiracy to Prevent an Officer from Discharging Any Duties

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting (Sandra only)

Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting (Sandra only)

Jessica Watkins

Arrested on Jan. 18, 2021 in Dayton. Found guilty and sentenced to 8 years in prison on May 26, 2023.

Charges:

Seditious Conspiracy

Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Conspiracy to Prevent an Officer from Discharging Any Duties

Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting

Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting