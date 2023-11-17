DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Just weeks away from recreational cannabis being legal in Ohio, leaders remain cautious about how it will impact their communities.

City leaders in Dayton are asking for a moratorium, which would post-pone the law going into effect, to address the written language of the law.

“We don’t want people who just want to come into our neighborhoods to make money. How is that any different than a drug dealer,” said Tasha Roundtree, Wolf Creek neighborhood association president.

Roundtree says that she would like to see the estimated economic impact of Issue 2’s passing. This includes things like helping to elevate minority and women owned businesses in Dayton, especially those focused on starting their own careers in cannabis.

The association president says that lawmakers should also work to include language that will help people currently in jail, who were convicted of marijuana possession-related crimes.

“Well, let’s start talking about freeing up some pot prisoners because we can’t sell marijuana and then put people in jail for the same marijuana,” said Roundtree.

Even though recreational use will be legal, individuals with cannabis charges and convictions must undergo expungement, a costly process that must be done on a case-by-case basis.

Some community members say that they fear medical marijuana users will not be prioritized over the new recreational customers. Other residents say that they are concerned about the example that public use of the drug will send to kids and young people.

The City of Beavercreek is also considering asking for a moratorium for the new law, which will be discussed at their next council meeting on Nov. 27.