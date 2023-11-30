DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Shop with a Hero returned to Meijer on Thursday evening.

The event pairs a police officer or firefighter with a kid of a family that may not otherwise be able to provide gifts for their household. The Nov. 30 event supported 35 Dayton children.

Shopper Tallon Scott shared his excitement about participating in the event.

“I don’t ever really get them presents. I just draw a card for them. My dad has been wanting a new ski. So, I think I am going to get him a new ski. For my mom. I’m not sure, we’ll see,” Scott said.

Sergeant Paul Nienhaus, who has worked the event for many years, says events like this one are all about living out his code of serving and protecting, by “serving” on his own time.

“This is something we voluntarily do. There’s no overtime involved in this. This is something you do if you’ve never done it before. As a police officer, the first time you do it, you’re kind of hooked,” said Nienhaus.

The most rewarding part, Nienhaus says, is seeing the direct impact of the event.

“It’s just the looks on the kid’s faces and the families faces. It’s great. People shopping, walking around are enjoying themselves, watching everybody have a great time,” said Nienhaus.

Meijer says they donate thousands of dollars in gift cards so that the children can shop the aisles at Meijer. As they pick out gifts for themselves and their families, they can also build bonds with area police officers, firefighters, and other local heroes.