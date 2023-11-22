DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Thanksgiving cooking mishaps are bound to happen, but executive chef Frank Leibold has tips to keep your kitchen running smoothly this holiday.

Leibold says the most difficult dish to get right is the turkey.

“Most people overcook it, and it comes out dry,” said Leibold.

Leibold does not recommend stuffing your turkey with dressing, which requires “overcooking” to ensure internal temperatures reach 160 degrees. Instead, onions, carrots, and celery will help keep the turkey moist while adding flavor.

The most common injuries in the kitchen during Thanksgiving are from knives. Instead of spreading fingers outwards, Leibold says hospitality students at Sinclair Community College learn to make a “claw” with their hand, letting the knife graze the knuckles.

“You know where your knife is, you know where your knuckles are, and you know where your fingers are, and they never meet together,” said Leibold.

Leibold also says it’s important to start slow and speed up as you go.

Additional tips for Thanksgiving include:

Keep handles of pots and pans turned away from the reach of children

Don’t open your oven when children are running through the kitchen

Explain the kitchen is a “danger zone” and keep children out while cooking

CDC and ServeSafe both advise against washing turkeys before cooking

Only reheat leftovers one time

After all the cooking is done, wait no more than 2-4 hours before safely storing items in the refrigerator or freezer. Refrigerated items are good for 3-4 days and frozen items can last 2-6 months.