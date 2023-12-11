DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Solvita Blood Center is in critical need of multiple blood types.

According to experts, COVID played a huge role in the decline of blood donations, especially from regular donors. Holiday travel and events make it even harder for people to make time to donate. This makes it the hardest time for places like Solvita to meet their daily donation goals.

Solvita representatives shared with 2 NEWS that they were critically low on O-Negative blood, the universal donor type, last Friday. The company also reports low supply of O-Positive, and A- and B-Negative blood which could become scarce by the end of the week.

Solvita is hosting multiple daily drives across the Miami Valley. The company needs about 350 donors per day to keep up with the local need.

Mark Pompilio, public relations and marketing manager for Solvita, says that being a blood donor can be an anonymous gift for a stranger during the holidays.

“All they know is that they made it possible for that person to have more time. Another chance, an opportunity to celebrate the holidays with,” said Pomplio.

If you’d like to sign up to donate blood, visit Solvita’s website for more information.