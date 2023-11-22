DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Thanksgiving week is one of the busiest travel times of the year.

Authorities are expecting more people on the road this Thanksgiving than in recent years. Key safety concerns for travelers include construction, wet weather, and reckless driving.

Phone calls and text messages should be made before or after you arrive at your destination. Under Ohio’s new distracted driving law that went into effect in October, first-time offenders can get a $150 ticket. Local police will be on the lookout for distracted driving.

For those traveling long distances, authorities advise drivers to be mindful of how much rest they’ve had before venturing out.

“Maybe you’ve worked all day. Now you’re going to try to drive to your family or friend’s house and live hours away, and you haven’t taken that time to get the proper rest you need. And now you maybe cause an accident because you’re falling asleep at the wheel or you’re just not all the way paying attention and an accident happens,” said Sgt. Gordon Cairns with the Dayton Police Department.

In addition to distracted driving, authorities will be on the lookout for those under the influence of alcohol, drugs, and marijuana.

Montgomery County is once again offering free Uber rides for residents to prevent drinking and driving. The “Arrive Safe” program has provided over 10,000 rides since it began in 2007.