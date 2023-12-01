DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An airplane maintenance company that has operated out of the Dayton International Airport for more than 50 years has suddenly announced its imminent closure.

Stevens Aerospace and Defense System employees were notified Thursday, Nov. 30, about the closure during a company meeting. A worker shared a memo with 2 NEWS that said the location will close for good on Jan. 31, 2024.

Employees were informed they could transfer to other operations if positions are open. Vacation and other benefit payouts were noted in the memo.

“It was completely shocking,” said Ethan Dill, a Stevens Aerospace employee for two years. “Nobody expected this at all.”

Dill is a lead avionics technician at the Dayton location. He said he and his coworkers are devastated by the news.

“It just came very shockingly, um, you have probably about 50 people that work here, and all of them are out of jobs,” said Dill.

Dill points out many employees have called Dayton home for a long time and may have trouble relocating. Although appreciative of the support offered, many are concerned about their future.

“I’m much more worried for people that have tied down in Dayton, and they can’t go anywhere,” said Dill. “We have people who have been here for 40 years, you know? And they, again, are trying to extend their hand out and try to help them out, and potentially give them stay-at-home jobs in Dayton since they have been here for so long and trying to help out in that way. “There is no guarantee on anything right now, and everyone is just… it’s the day after. We are still panicking.”

2 NEWS reached out to Stevens Aerospace about its reasons for closing. It is expected to release a statement later Friday.