DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — America is falling behind dozens of other countries when it comes to life expectancy, according to a new study.

According to research in the American Journal of Public Health, U.S. life expectancy has been leveling off since the 1950s, now at an average of 77 years.

Now, dozens of countries are surpassing the U.S. including Lebanon, the Czech-Republic and Cuba.

The key areas that alter U.S. life-expectancy are healthcare, health-behaviors and environment and public policy.