DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — April is National Donate Life Month, established in 2003 to raise awareness about organ donation.

There are nearly 110 thousand people nationwide who are waiting for a transplant, and that number includes more than 3,000 Ohioans.

Stephanie Burianek, Community Outreach Coordinator for Life Connection of Ohio, said her team has been busy planning events throughout the month of April.

On Friday, April 14, the organization is hosting a Green Chair Sit-In from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 2800 Donation Circlein Kettering. During this event, “Don’t let another chair go empty” becomes a reality as Life Connection of Ohio’s volunteers take a seat to take a stand on the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation. The chair symbolizes the importance of organ donation and how it saves lives.

On Saturday, April 29, there will be a Strides for Life 5K at Eastwood MetroPark in Dayton. The 5K aims to strengthen support, education and recognition of organ, eye and tissue donation in Ohio. You can register for the 5K online here.