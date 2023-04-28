DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new weight loss trend is making its rounds on social media, but experts are warning of side effects.

Influencers on TikTok have claimed that adding lemon juice to your coffee can help you lose weight quickly.

Both coffee and lemon are known to have health benefits individually. They both contain antioxidants and have been linked to reduced risk of cancer. Lemon is also a great source of vitamin C.

However, health experts have debunked the claims that lemon coffee could speed up your metabolism, saying that it can actually increase your resting metabolic rate, which is the number of calories you burn as your body is at rest.