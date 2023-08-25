DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lego is now allowing even more people to build their dreams.

The iconic toy company is releasing braille versions of its building bricks for the first time. Lego company officials say the Braille Bricks help people learn braille whether they are visually impaired or not.

They have been distributed to organizations serving visually impaired children for years, but this is the first time they’ve gone on sale to the general public.

They will be available for purchase in both English and French starting Sept. 1.