DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In four days, Ohioans will be able to bet on sports online and in-person at some bars and restaurants.

You have to be 21 or older to place bets, and you also have to be in Ohio if betting online, according to officials.

The Casino Control Commission said many location-based marketing programs, known as geofencing programs, go into online betting to ensure only people within the state of Ohio are placing bets.

Geofencing is a technology that draws a virtual line around a physical area so that an alert can be sent when the line is crossed.

“Even though it launches on January 1, our work doesn’t stop there,” Jessica Franks of the Ohio Casino Control Commission said.

“It really is just sort of the beginning because once everybody gets going, then we have to make sure that they are continuing to operate within the bounds of our rules and the law.”

The Ohio Lottery will oversee more than 200 betting kiosks that will be popping up in bars and restaurants around the state. There is a $700 limit on bets.

Some business owners believe that having sports betting available will bring in a larger variety of customers to their businesses.

“Sports betting is huge right now and having the availability to make some money off of it will be great for business,” Mitchell Allen, a Columbus restaurant owner, said.

“They emailed back and said we were approved. They said we should have it on the first, and they will build it and download it as they go. They said it won’t be a quick turnaround process, but they’re going to get it on there.”

Businesses will also get a small percentage of the money made on the kiosks.