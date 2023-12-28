DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Following the announcement of a new social media law set to go into effect in January, lawmakers and psychiatric experts are weighing in on its potential value.

“Parents sadly are not always aware of what their children are seeing, and what they are doing online. And children are online a lot,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.

The state of Ohio will implement restrictions for operators when it comes to newly established social media profiles for children under the age of 16.

The law, titled Parental Notification by Social Media Operators Act, will require websites, services and products geared towards children to have a parent’s consent before those profiles can be created.

Earlier in the year, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted shared his thoughts on the dangers of social media.

“It’s leading to deaths of young people. And we know that the algorithms that are in many of these social media apps are targeting children to addict them to these platforms. That’s what they do. It’s designed to be addictive,” said Husted.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost will have the right to take action against operators with fines as well as civil penalties if they fail to oblige.

Lawmakers say safety of children is a top priority of the new law.

“They are at a particularly vulnerable age to share potentially life-changing information broadly in a semi-permanent way,” said Leslie Hulvershorn, Indian University School of Medicine Psychiatry Chair.

Hulvershorn says that attorney generals across the nation are recognizing how much can happen with social media easily within reach of children.

“Meta and other companies really created technology that’s incredibly captivating for children, but they’ve done this in a way that they are aware of how hard it is for children to resist and how potentially harmful it is,” said Hulvershorn.

Parents are encouraged to report any violations to the attorney general once the law is in effect.

The law is set to go into effect Jan. 15 and will not apply to accounts made before that date.