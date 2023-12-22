DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — This holiday season is a little more cheerful for one Air Force Veteran in Kettering who has a new roof over her head, thanks to the generosity of a local project.

The Ownes Corning Roof Deployment Project searches to find veterans in need of assistance. This search led them back to their own area of Kettering, where they had yet to do work in.

When the phone rang, Dianna Hopkins tells 2 NEWS she could hardly believe what was happening.

“At first they called, and they said, you know, we just need to, you know, confirm a couple of things, you know, with you before we make the announcement,” said Hopkins.

The company selected Hopkins and asked her to pick out what color shingles she wanted, then got started on the project.

DryTech Exterior’s team who worked on the new roof shared with 2 NEWS “they are happy to put a roof over the head of veterans who do so much for our country.”