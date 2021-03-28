Kettering residents celebrate with “Joyful Noise”

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN)– A Miami Valley apartment complex is showing support for frontline workers, and standing together in the fight against the pandemic. Some residents say before getting their vaccine, they’ve been extremely cautious going outside and have felt isolated from their community. On Sunday from the safety of their porches, Kettering residents used music to show everyone they’re not alone.

“It’s just a way to say we’re here and we survived this year, we’re ready to have hope and go forward,” said Joyful Noise Organizer Barry Schlaile.

Schlaile says many residents have been isolated due to the pandemic so hearing their community make noise around them will show everyone they’re not alone. He started the Joyful Noise event last year just as the pandemic began in March to encourage residents to remain strong mentally inside their homes. He was hopeful that if isolated residents heard music or saw neighbors on their porches, they’d know they weren’t alone.

“A year has passed and we know a lot more now. some people have suffered some losses in families, we’ve hunkered down in the building, I think most of us have stayed pretty safe and now there’s hope on the horizon,” said Schlaile.

Other residents joined the party across the street, Kettering residents Dan and Risha Stevens said it’s been several months since they’ve seen their neighborhood friends. They chose to sit on their porch in the brisk weather to show support to their community, frontline workers and law enforcement.

“Our neighbors are very important to us and getting to see them doing something positive is uplifting to us,” said Dan Stevens. “If you’re watching, we love you guys, we miss you and we’ll see you soon.”