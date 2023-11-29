KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Kettering’s enacted moratorium focuses solely on cannabis business operations, officials say.

As Kettering collects more information over the next nine months regarding cultivators and recreational dispensaries, Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser assures residents this moratorium applies to business.

“Kettering is not trying to regulate a person’s individual’s choice to whether or not to use or not use recreational cannabis. It’s simply on the business operations and deciding whether or not we want those types of operations in Kettering,” said Bergstresser.

The moratorium passed with a vote of five to one, the only person voting against it being council member Jyl Hall.

“I did my own research on crime rates and marijuana dispensaries. My primary reason for voting against it was because I think it is important to represent what people want,” said Hall.

Kettering city officials plan to share more information about their decision once the state finalizes its legal language about Issue 2. For now, the mortarium is in effect for nine months.