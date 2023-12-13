DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Auditor is expected to announce housing market trends and new property values on Thursday, Dec. 14.

According to the auditor, this has been a “robust” year for the market with property values soaring by over 30%.

Realtors say the increase is a good thing for homeowners, but those looking to buy should consider holding off.

“I think we’re seeing more of a wait and see approach indeed, where people are trying to figure out what’s going to happen with the interest rate. Interest rates are up a little bit and then also what’s going to happen with this big word called inflation?” said Chip James, realtor with Keller Williams Community Partners in Dayton.

James says it could be a tough market due to inflation and some sellers are waiting to set a price until the new property values are revealed.

“Well, the property values and the date and region went up as a whole and everybody loves that. They love the fact that their property value went up until it gets reassessed at tax time and now their property taxes have gone up,” said James.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith says the average property value has increased by 34% yielding a four to six percent property tax increase. Despite those increases, Keith says the local housing market is solid.

“There’s been a sale in every neighborhood in Dayton, just about every neighborhood across the county. So, it’s really the market has really turned around from the housing crisis, which has opened up opportunities, I think, for every demographic,” said Keith.

After assessments are released tomorrow, any property owners that want to have their values reassessed can appeal the county auditor on Jan. 1, 2024.