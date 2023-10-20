DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Businesses that received grants through JobsOhio were honored for their work on Friday during a luncheon event in Dayton.

JobsOhio and the Dayton Development Coalition celebrated support for projects in distressed communities on Oct. 20. The event, which took place at West Social Tap & Table, honored Inclusion Grant recipients.

The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant provides financial support to businesses owned by under-represented populations, which include women, minorities, veterans and those with disabilities.

Today’s event was just one stop along the JobsOhio tour across the state to see how they can continue to benefit businesses.

“We started in 2019 and really implimented it during COVID,” said J.P. Nauseef, President and CEO of JobsOhio. “It has been three and a half to four years, and we are now getting out to see how the companies have done. That way we can get feedback on what we can improve on, and what’s working well.”

If you are a business owner hoping to see if you can benefit from JobOhio, you must meet one of two eligibility requirements:

You business must be at least 51% minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, or owned by an individual with a disability. Minority-owned is defined as African American, Hispanic, Asian-Pacific and Native American. Your business must be located in a distressed zip code. A look-up tool is available here.

To find more information about JobsOhio and the Inclusion Grants available for projects, visit the JobsOhio website.