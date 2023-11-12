DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been unseasonably warm so far this November, but just because it doesn’t feel like winter now, it’ll be here before we know it.

While it’s still warm out is the perfect time to get ready for the winter months. November 12 through the 18 is Ohio’s Winter Safety Awareness Week.

“This is a chance for Ohioans to think about winter, prepare for it,” Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Public Affairs Chief Sandy Mackey said.

Mackey said preparation for the severe weather that comes with winter starts with a plan.

“Make sure that you are having a plan that includes everyone in your household and including your children. Anyone that has special medical needs, pets, livestock,” Mackey said.

Take some time to inspect your home inside and out. Check the seals around windows, and have your furnace and fireplace inspected.

On the outside, look for tree branches that could come down.

“Make sure you walk your yard,” Mackey said. “Make sure you secure things that might blow away. Trampolines are a great example.”

While getting your home and family ready, don’t forget about your vehicle.

Dustin Shafner, Huber Heights AAA car care manager, recommends you check your tire treads and pressure, your lights, your wiper blades and fluids, and your battery.

“Make sure there’s no issues there because a lot of the time the summer heat really kills that battery,” Shafner said.

Keep a full gas tank and an emergency kit full of necessary supplies in each vehicle.

“Nice things to have are flares, some sort of food, blankets, water, maybe even a jump pack in there in case the battery dies or something happens to you on the side of the road,” Shafner said.

Make sure you also have a reliable way to get weather alerts so you’re up to date on winter conditions.

To learn more about winter safety tips, click here.