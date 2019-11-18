Closings
Injury Crash on US-40

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person is injured after a crash in the 4400 block of US route 40. Huber Heights Dispatch says the crash happened at 10:18 PM.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way and will update this story.

