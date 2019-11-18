Injury Crash on US-40

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person is injured after a crash in the 4400 block of US route 40. Huber Heights Dispatch says the crash happened at 10:18 PM.
2 NEWS has a crew on the way and will update this story.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.