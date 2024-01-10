DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Though experts anticipate inflation to go down slightly this year, it continues to be a financial burden for many households.

To combat the rising cost of goods and services, financial experts say the best place to start when setting your financial goals is yourself: creating a budget, setting achievable goals and tracking spending.

“Sit down and make out a monthly budget. They need to track their expenses and they really need to get away from indulging in those immediate gratification type moments where you may buy something based on the fact that you just really want it,” said Dee Brown, president and CEO of P3 Group.

Creating responsible financial habits starts with a foundation of having smart and realistic expectations. Establishing specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound goals can help you create those habits.

“You want to make small changes at first. One of the mistakes people make when they try to get their budget in order is they try to make the budget very strict very quickly. You have to be flexible, and you have to be realistic,” said Jared Pincin, associate professor of economics at Cedarville University.

Experts also say it’s important to distinguish between needs and wants, ensuring spending aligns with priorities and not impulsively spending.

“The issue is a lot of individuals operate on impulse, but they never really invest in retirement. They never invest in their savings. And so that’s what led to catastrophic financial failures within households,” said Brown.

There are multiple budgeting models people can utilize; experts say it’s about what’s most comfortable for you.