DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An increased police presence will be spotted downtown for the Dayton Grand Illumination happening Friday, Nov. 24.

Last year, a single gunshot during the parade disrupted the festivities. That gunshot was fired by a juvenile, who fired the shot following an altercation near the parade route. Though no one was hurt, the events left many residents concerned about this year’s security measures.

Although that was considered an isolated incident unrelated to the parade, Dayton police say they aren’t willing to risk any chances this year.

More police are stationed around Courthouse Square and the surrounding area where the parade and tree lighting will take place. But the elements of the event itself have not changed.

“We are going to have a lot of the same elements that we have had in the past, we are not reducing the festival, the parade, or the illumination at all. Continuing to have programs for youth, everything is free and open to the public. We have about 50 entries in the parade, all lit up, ready to go,” said Katie Meyer, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

The tree lighting takes place at 7 p.m. and will be followed by the children’s parade.