HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — In an update Monday, Huber Heights officials revealed that the city’s Income Tax Division is back up and running.

According to the announcement, the city’s payroll was also successfully processed last week.

The city’s I.T. department is still working with the utility divisions to get their billing and payment systems functional by end of day Monday. This department will also be “wiping and restoring every city device that was on the network,” according to the announcement.

A forensics team is still reviewing what data was breached. The city is working on a plan for notifying anyone who has been found to be impacted by the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing.