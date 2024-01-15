DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) — Wind chills were as low as 20 below zero this past weekend, and if you are not dressed for the weather, you could feel the consequences.

With arctic air arriving in the Miami Valley, our mild winter has turned frigid. With temperatures in the single digits and with winds up to 30 mph, it felt much colder.

Wind chill is a mathematical formula that takes into account the temperature and the winds to give us what it feels like on our exposed skin.

“Summertime when you sweat, the sweat evaporates from your skin. When it’s a little bit breezier and you get cooler from the evaporation on your skin. Well, the wind chill takes into account the wind and the temperature as to how long it might take frostbite to occur,” said John Franks, NWS Wilmington Meteorologist.

This past weekend, frostbite could have been present after just 30 minutes of exposure, leading to pain, potential nerve damage, or even amputation.

“When temperature causes a damage to the skin tissue, generally soft tissue, you’re going to see some maybe even, you know, whether it’s damage or death of the tissue, that can certainly turn into really bad things. But any damage to that tissue, typically your extremities, toes, fingers, tip your nose, your ears, those types of things that are really far away from the blood supplies,” said Dr. Joseph Allen, Miami Valley Health regional medical director.

Hypothermia occurs when your body temperature is below 95 degrees and can’t produce heat fast enough to offset the amount of heat lost, but in most cases it is a pretty simple treatment.

“Generally speaking, hypothermia, as long as we get you warmed up quickly, you’re going to be fine,” said Allen.

You can avoid hypothermia and frostbite by dressing for the weather.

“The easiest way to avoid that is just don’t get it in the first place and bundle up and stay warm where you can,” said Allen.

You can use other products like hand warmers to keep your extremities warm.