DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As 2023 comes to a close, many will set a New Year’s resolution to try to achieve during 2024.

Setting goals doesn’t have to be daunting. Julie Manuel, clinical program manager at Kettering Health Behavioral Medical Center, weighed in on how to make your goals more manageable.

“When New Year’s rolls around, it’s time for reflection, it’s time for kind of a fresh start,” Manuel said.

While recent studies show many Americans are foregoing resolutions this year, Manuel said the act of setting goals at the start of the year is useful.

“We have to continue to grow as individuals and as humans to become our best personal self,” Manuel said.

Manuel said one of the biggest problems with resolutions is people tend to set lofty, general goals like lose weight, save money, or learn something new.

Manuel said that already sets you up for failure, and, instead, suggests breaking that big goal down into smaller steps.

“Say you want to lose the 50 pounds? Well, how about we try to lose two pounds by the end of the month instead of 10,” Manuel said.

If you are setting a resolution, Manuel said it also takes making sure you are ready for that change. She said the best goals are rooted in something causing discomfort or dysfunction in your life.

“Change is really hard, so if you’re ready for some change and you’re ready for some of that pain of change? Fantastic, set the goal,” Manuel said.

She also said it may be time to reconsider how you are approaching a goal if you’re hitting resolution burnout.

“If it becomes a chore and it’s a really hard task for you, then it’s probably time to reevaluate,” Manuel said. “What am I doing? Is this really the goal that I want to tackle right now? “

As you work toward the bigger goal, Manuel recommends celebrating the smaller victories along the way.

“Small steps are better than no steps any day,” Manuel said.