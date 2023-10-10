DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Future Raiders and their families have the opportunity to visit Wright State University in an Open House event later this month.

According to the university, Raider Open House will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 in the Student Union. Guests can register for 9, 10 or 11 a.m. to begin their experience.

The event is meant to give future students, including transfer students, a glimpse at what life is like at Wright State and connect them with faculty as well as other students.

For more information or to register, click here.