DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As the holiday shopping season kicks off, it may be an exciting time to get those unbeatable deals, but it is also a time to be on high alert to avoid scams and identity theft.

Cyber Monday is here, with many retailers offering unbeatable deals online, but with those deals, scammers looking to take advantage may try to steal your personal and financial information.

Cyber Monday has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year, even surpassing Black Friday.

According to Insider Intelligence, 1/3 of U.S. internet users will shop online during Black Friday and Cyber Monday for sales this year, projecting to spend $1.3 trillion dollars. That’s up to 4.5% more than last year.

But with these great deals comes great risks.

The Better Business Bureau says there are multiple ways to be proactive this holiday season in order to achieve maximum savings while keeping your personal and financial information safe.

Some of those tips include being aware of false advertising, watching out for phishing scams, using your credit card instead of debit and price-checking before you buy.

“It’s easy for a scammer to make their e-mails look like the legitimate business that you’re doing business with,” said Sheri Sword, Better Business Bureau vice president of communications. “But don’t fall for it. Don’t click on unexpected links. They can download malware onto your computer, which again, identity thieves can use that information that they get from the malware to go into business as you.”