DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Pipes freeze when temperatures drop to 20 degrees or lower.

A local plumbing company shares several things you can do to keep them safe and avoid costly damage. The best place to start is by insulating your pipes.

“Connect your hose from that wall hydrant. If your hose is still attached to the spigot outside, it can freeze and burst,” said Jake Barsala, general manager at All Drain Plumbing.

Next, warm up your open as much as possible by opening doors up.

“If you have plumbing underneath your sinks, like in a cabinet. Open up those cabinets to let some warm air in,” said Barsala.

Barsala also says to turn your water fixtures on just a bit to keep water flowing, making them less likely to freeze.

In the event that you lose power, and a pipe bursts, turn off the water and stop the leak before it damages your home.

“Look around on your house now and make sure you know where that main shut-off valve is. It may look like a butterfly valve like this and make sure that that that shutoff valve works and it actually turns off your water,” said Barsala.

Once you secure the situation, contact your plumber. If there’s a major leak near a water heater, Barsala suggests contacting fire officials.

“If it’s just a water leak and you can shut it off, shut your water off and call us. But if it’s around your water heater, there’s a risk of more damage than just water. We do recommend calling the fire department,” said Barsala.

Barsala says if you have plans to go on vacation anytime soon, the temperature in your home should be at least 55 degrees to prevent pipes from freezing while you’re away.