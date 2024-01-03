DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) — Old man winter has yet to awaken here in the Miami Valley, but it is not time to let your guard down this winter just yet.

December was a warm one in the record books, coming in at 4th all time behind 2021, 2015 and 1923. The month also saw just 0.9 inches of snow, but with snow in the forecast over the next week, it’s important to remember proactive winter driving habits.

“We’re used to driving in good weather and we’re following two to three seconds behind a car. We should back that up maybe five, six, seven seconds. So, when we do have to stop, that gives us more time to do so, more space, so if we do slide, we may not hit the car in front of us,” said Pat Brown, AAA driving school supervisor.

Don’t just head to the store for milk and bread, instead go for easy-to-make meals that will keep the family full if you are snowed in.

“You’re going to want to have things like soups, different items that you can cook up easily. You want to have cereal, milk, water, and if your power goes out, make sure that you’re careful and mindful to leave your refrigerator closed. You don’t want your food to go bad,” said Sandy Mackey, Ohio EMA public affairs chief.

You will want to stock up for your car too, in case you are stranded on the road.

“Maybe extra winter clothes or gloves, hats, things like that. You want to make sure you have maybe some kitty litter that might help you get out of the snow. Maybe an extra battery charger for your phone. So, you make sure you have contact to get help, maybe even some extra energy bars or something to drink,” said Brown.

Brown also recommends having half a tank of fuel to keep the heat on in your car.