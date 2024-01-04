DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As temperatures drop, don’t forget about your furry friends who are just at risk for frostbite as humans are.

Local veterinarian doctor Miranda Williams says outside exposure when it’s below freezing should only last 10 to 15 minutes.

“The smaller your pet is, the less time you want to spend outside. Some of the bigger, you know, the heavily coated breeds, they can stay out a little longer,” said Williams.

Williams says it’s also important to have your dogs on a leash and wipe off their paws. Both cats and dogs can get frostbite, she says.

“So, if you notice that your pet is unusually quiet, if they’re shivering, if their skin is blue or purple, you want to take them to the veterinarian right away,” said Williams.

SICSA director of community engagement Angie Topagna says some dogs get colder than others and may require an extra layer.

“Just like we need to wear a coat. They enjoy wearing a coat and many of them will easily put on a sweater and sometimes even little booties to keep them warm during their walks,” said Topagna.

Topagna says you can help outside animals, too, by making a temporary shelter.

“Out of a foam ice cooler. You can cut a small hole on the side and fill that with straw, and the cats will use those as shelters for warming and keeping themselves safe,” said Topagna.

When salting your walkways, consider pet-safe salt. Topagna told 2 NEWS walking on some types of salt can damage paws or when licked, can harm their digestive system.