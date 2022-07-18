TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tipp Monroe Community Services Inc. is looking to the community for help providing students with necessary school supplies in the upcoming school year.

According to the Tipp Monroe Community Services, items can be dropped off at their location at 3 East Main Street, Topsy Turvey Toys at 31 East Main Street, the Tipp City Public Library at 11 East Main Street or the State Farm office located at 124 West Main Street. Donations will be accepted until August 1.

The organization is looking for the following items:

Crayola Classic Markers (8 pack)

4-pack of Expo dry erase markers

Fine point dry erase markers

Washable markers

Water-based highlighters (Green or Yellow)

12-count colored pencils

6×9 sketchbook-70 sheets

School supply box (no handles)

Jumbo glue sticks

5-inch pointed scissors

24-count crayons or twist-up crayons #2 Ticonderoga pencils

Small pencil sharpener with cap

Pocket folder with/without clips

Small Elmer’s glue

Cap erasers

Red and blue pens (NOT black)

Earbuds (NOT Bluetooth)

TI-84 graphing calculator

TI-84 Plus graphing calculator

TI-30 XIIS graphing calculator

Gift cards and checks are also accepted at these locations. For more information, call 937-667-8631