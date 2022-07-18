TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tipp Monroe Community Services Inc. is looking to the community for help providing students with necessary school supplies in the upcoming school year.
According to the Tipp Monroe Community Services, items can be dropped off at their location at 3 East Main Street, Topsy Turvey Toys at 31 East Main Street, the Tipp City Public Library at 11 East Main Street or the State Farm office located at 124 West Main Street. Donations will be accepted until August 1.
The organization is looking for the following items:
- Crayola Classic Markers (8 pack)
- 4-pack of Expo dry erase markers
- Fine point dry erase markers
- Washable markers
- Water-based highlighters (Green or Yellow)
- 12-count colored pencils
- 6×9 sketchbook-70 sheets
- School supply box (no handles)
- Jumbo glue sticks
- 5-inch pointed scissors
- 24-count crayons or twist-up crayons
- #2 Ticonderoga pencils
- Small pencil sharpener with cap
- Pocket folder with/without clips
- Small Elmer’s glue
- Cap erasers
- Red and blue pens (NOT black)
- Earbuds (NOT Bluetooth)
- TI-84 graphing calculator
- TI-84 Plus graphing calculator
- TI-30 XIIS graphing calculator
Gift cards and checks are also accepted at these locations. For more information, call 937-667-8631