DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Insurance officials urge all people who think they have Medicaid to double-check their status.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, officials mailed out Medicaid renewal forms. These forms were required to be signed and returned to continue coverage.

“Many people do not realize that this is happening and they’re going into the doctor or they’re going into the hospital and presenting their Medicaid card and they are saying that it’s no longer valid,” said Joan Alexander, Caresource director of community and marketing.

According to Caresource, the number one Medicaid provider in the state, millions across the country including people here in Ohio are without health insurance and may not know it.

The loss of coverage for most people is the result of the U.S. changing Medicate requirements in April of this year, sending out forms many have ignored.

“We are encouraging everyone to make sure their addresses up to date with the county jobs and family services and to open an email or emails or text that they get in reference to re determining their Medicaid coverage,” said Alexander.

Insurance experts say around nine million people nationwide have lost their coverage, including 2 million children that still qualify.

Officials at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield say more than a third of their Medicaid members are not enrolled.

“And for folks that are eligible for Medicaid, they can actually reenroll to determine that they’re still eligible for Medicaid coverage by reaching out to their state Medicaid agency or visiting Medicaid dot gov to ensure that they still have that coverage through Medicaid,” said Myra Serrano, health equity director at Anthem Blue Cross.

To check your status, or see if you are eligible for coverage, contact the following agencies:

Medicare Planning of Dayton

Ohio Medicaid Consumer Hotline

Ohio Medicaid Department

Medicaid Direct Site

Government Health Website